When time is the ultimate truth teller

For now, only the couple themselves appear to know the real reason behind the postponement.

What is confirmed, however, is that Alonzo is currently out of the country with her family and close friends, while Co, an heir to the Puregold business empire, remains in Manila.

Questions also persist over the current status of their relationship and whether the couple is still weighing the future of their engagement.

As Alonzo once said: “Time is the ultimate truth teller.”