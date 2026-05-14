When time is the ultimate truth teller

The planned wedding of Bea Alonzo and businessman Vincent Co did not push through on its supposed altar date of 14 May, contrary to earlier reports claiming it was scheduled for 15 May.
As speculation continues to circulate across traditional and social media, no official reason has been publicly confirmed regarding the postponement. Most claims being shared online remain based on anonymous sources, unverified accounts, and speculation from individuals allegedly outside the couple’s immediate circle.
For now, only the couple themselves appear to know the real reason behind the postponement.
What is confirmed, however, is that Alonzo is currently out of the country with her family and close friends, while Co, an heir to the Puregold business empire, remains in Manila.
Questions also persist over the current status of their relationship and whether the couple is still weighing the future of their engagement.
As Alonzo once said: “Time is the ultimate truth teller.”