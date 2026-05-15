Vietnam hosts Miss World’s 75th anniversary celebration kickoff

The launch ceremony marked the beginning of preparations for the 73rd Miss World Festival, which will commemorate the organization’s 75th anniversary and is scheduled to run in Vietnam from August 9 to September 5.

In her speech following the signing ceremony, Morley reflected on her long-standing affection for the Southeast Asian nation and the significance of staging the global event there.

“It is deeply meaningful for me to return to Vietnam and to see this happening. Vietnam is a country I have loved long before many of you were born. To be here today, seeing this dream become a reality, is truly special,” she said.

Morley also emphasized the international reach of the competition and the opportunities it could bring to the host country through tourism, cultural exchange, and global visibility.

“It is my great pleasure to bring over 130 countries to Vietnam, showcasing this beautiful nation to the world and supporting its tourism and economic growth. Together, we can make a real and lasting difference,” she said.

She further highlighted the core mission of Miss World, particularly its long-running humanitarian platform, Beauty With a Purpose.

“At its heart, Miss World stands for two things: promoting tourism and caring for children through Beauty With a Purpose. I have no doubt that everyone who comes to Vietnam will be warmly welcomed and inspired by the beauty of this country and its people,” Morley continued.

“Thank you for your support, your enthusiasm, your kindness, and your love for children. Thank you for trusting us, we will not let you down.”

Meanwhile, Opal Suchata shared her appreciation for the warm reception she continues to receive whenever she visits Vietnam, describing the country’s hospitality as deeply memorable.

“It feels like the lovely people here know me so well,” she said.

The upcoming festival is expected to gather delegates from more than 130 countries and territories, making it one of the biggest international pageant events ever hosted in Vietnam.