All eyes on Thailand: Miss Grand All Stars unveils full competition calendar

The journey begins with arrival and registration on May 16 and 17, followed by an immersive introduction to Thai culture through curated experiences like the “Taste of Thai” cooking class and the “Dress of Thai” showcase, paired with a visit to the iconic Wat Arun and a dinner cruise. These opening activities set the tone for a pageant that blends cultural appreciation with competition.

By May 20, the spotlight officially shifts as delegates are welcomed in a grand kickoff event in Bangkok, signaling the start of the competitive phase. The following days take candidates to Damnoen Saduak in Ratchaburi, where activities unfold against one of Thailand’s most picturesque backdrops—further reinforcing the pageant’s commitment to cultural storytelling.

The competition intensifies as rehearsals lead into key segments, including the runway challenge and the all-important interview and portrait rounds. These moments are expected to test not just beauty, but personality, presence, and purpose—hallmarks of the Miss Grand platform.

The preliminary rounds are split across two major showcases: the evening gown and bare face competition on May 27, followed by the swimsuit competition on May 28. Each segment plays a crucial role in determining who advances to the final stage, where only the strongest contenders will remain.

After a final round of rehearsals, the journey culminates on May 30 with the much-awaited coronation night, where one standout queen will claim the inaugural Miss Grand All Stars title.

With a carefully curated lineup of events that balance culture, competition, and global appeal, Miss Grand All Stars is positioning itself as more than just a pageant—it is a celebration of legacy, reinvention, and second chances on the international stage.

As the world tunes in this May, one thing is certain: the stars are aligning in Thailand, and history is about to be made.