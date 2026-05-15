UST opens Flores de Mayo Marian exhibit with revered images across the Philippines

The University of Santo Tomas community formally opened its Flores de Mayo Marian exhibit through the joint efforts of the UST Office of Alumni Relations and the UST Alumni Association, Inc. at the lobby of the Buenaventura Garcia Paredes, O.P. Building on 14 May.

The exhibit gathered a total of 50 Marian images, including several canonically crowned and faithful replicas of beloved Catholic icons across the Philippines such as La Naval de Manila, Our Lady of Lourdes, Nuestra Señora del Carmen of San Sebastian, Nuestra Señora dela Paz y Buen Viaje, Nuestra Señora de Salvacion, and Stella Matutina.