UST opens Flores de Mayo Marian exhibit with revered images across the Philippines

The University of Santo Tomas community formally opened its Flores de Mayo Marian exhibit through the joint efforts of the UST Office of Alumni Relations and the UST Alumni Association, Inc. at the lobby of the Buenaventura Garcia Paredes, O.P. Building on 14 May.
The exhibit gathered a total of 50 Marian images, including several canonically crowned and faithful replicas of beloved Catholic icons across the Philippines such as La Naval de Manila, Our Lady of Lourdes, Nuestra Señora del Carmen of San Sebastian, Nuestra Señora dela Paz y Buen Viaje, Nuestra Señora de Salvacion, and Stella Matutina.
, provincial archivist of the , led the Eucharistic celebration and blessing rites for the Marian images during the opening ceremonies.
The exhibit forms part of the university’s observance of Flores de Mayo, a long-standing Filipino Catholic tradition honoring the Blessed Virgin Mary throughout the month of May.
Visitors may view the exhibit until 20 May, while the praying of the rosary will be held daily at 3 p.m., inviting devotees, alumni, students, and guests to participate in moments of prayer and Marian devotion within the campus.