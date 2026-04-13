A century of devotion: Manaoag prepares for historic Marian celebration

A Week of Prayer and Celebration

The commemorative activities unfold across several days, creating a rhythm of devotion leading up to the anniversary itself. Musical tributes open the festivities, blending faith and artistry through a choral showcase dedicated to the Blessed Mother.

In the days that follow, a continuous cycle of Masses and novena prayers will be held from early morning until late afternoon, offering pilgrims multiple opportunities to participate. The basilica will also expand its regular liturgical schedule to accommodate the anticipated influx of visitors.

On the eve of the centennial, a solemn Eucharistic celebration will mark the rededication of the basilica after recent enhancements, reinforcing its role as a spiritual sanctuary for generations of devotees.

The Centennial Day

April 22 stands as the centerpiece of the celebration. A high Mass led by the Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines will formally enthrone the Marian image, followed by another Eucharistic gathering later in the day presided over by Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates Villegas .

As dusk approaches, the faithful will take part in a grand procession through the streets of Manaoag. Unlike previous years, the focus remains solely on the image itself—a deliberate choice to highlight the historical significance of its coronation a century ago. The route winds through key roads in the town before returning to the basilica, creating a moving expression of communal faith.

Managing a Sea of Devotion

With the scale of the gathering expected to rival the country’s largest religious events, organizers have implemented extensive coordination measures. Security personnel, medical responders, and volunteers from surrounding provinces will be deployed to ensure order and safety throughout the celebration.

Designated parking zones, emergency response stations, and an evacuation center at the nearby sports complex are part of the contingency plans. Authorities have also encouraged devotees to travel light and follow security protocols, including restrictions on prohibited items.

Even under unpredictable weather conditions, the procession will proceed, with church officials advising pilgrims to come prepared with essentials such as water, protective gear, and devotional items.

Faith Amid Uncertainty

Amid global and national challenges, the significance of the centennial remains deeply rooted in faith. Church leaders emphasize that moments like these are not detached from reality, but rather expressions of hope in the face of adversity.

For many, the gathering is more than a religious observance—it is a reaffirmation of belief, unity, and resilience.

A Legacy That Endures

Known affectionately as “Apo Baket,” the centuries-old Marian image has long been associated with stories of grace and answered prayers. Its origins trace back to the 17th century, with historical debates surrounding whether it was brought from Spain or crafted locally, reflecting Filipino artistry.

What remains undisputed is its enduring place in the hearts of devotees. First canonically crowned in 1926 under the authority of Pope Pius XI , the image continues to inspire generations a century later.

As pilgrims journey to Manaoag this April, the celebration becomes more than a milestone—it is a living testament to a faith that has stood the test of time, drawing millions together in a shared act of devotion.