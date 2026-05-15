Toni Pons hosts ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ screening

Toni Pons recently brought together fashion and film enthusiasts through an exclusive screening of The Devil Wears Prada 2 attended by influencer guests and members of the fashion community.
Held on 4 May, the event highlighted cinema, fashion, and personal style, with guests arriving in curated looks paired with Toni Pons footwear.
Known for its espadrilles and Mediterranean-inspired style, Toni Pons traces its roots to Spain in 1946 and is recognized for its hand-stitched footwear crafted from natural materials.
According to the brand, the evening also featured activities inspired by both the film and the heritage of Toni Pons, including a trivia segment focused on fashion references, the history of the brand, and the craftsmanship behind espadrilles.