Tiong Bahru showcases authentic Singaporean flavors

Tiong Bahru Singapore Flavours is introducing Filipino diners to a wider range of authentic Singaporean dishes beyond the popular Hainanese Chicken Rice through its selection of traditional specialties inspired by Singapore’s multicultural food heritage.
Known for its Chinese, Malay and Indian culinary influences, Singaporean cuisine is showcased in the restaurant’s lineup of signature dishes under its “Taste Singapore, One Dish at a Time” campaign.
Among the restaurant’s featured offerings is Laksa, a noodle soup served in a rich coconut-based broth infused with spices and seafood flavors, topped with prawns and fish cake.
For diners seeking a heartier meal, Tiong Bahru also serves Bak Kut Teh, a traditional pork rib soup simmered with herbs and spices known for its peppery broth.
The restaurant likewise highlights Singapore’s multicultural influences through its Fish Curry, which combines fresh fish with a fragrant and mildly tangy curry sauce.