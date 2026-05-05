Tiong Bahru expands dining market presence

“Our journey reflects more than expansion — it’s a testament to resilience and passion,” said Kathryna Yu-Pimentel, co-owner and director of the brand.

Known for its Hainanese chicken, the brand has broadened its menu to include Singaporean hawker-inspired dishes such as bak kut teh and laksa, appealing to a wider customer base while maintaining its focus on authenticity.

Tiong Bahru now operates 16 locations across major commercial and lifestyle hubs, including Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, Estancia in Pasig, Eastwood in Quezon City, Alabang Town Center in Muntinlupa and One Ayala in Makati, among others.

Recent openings in UP Katipunan and Parañaque have further expanded its reach, improving accessibility for diners across the metro.

“Filipino diners have embraced our flavors wholeheartedly. With every new branch, we bring Singapore closer to home, one plate at a time,” Yu-Pimentel said.

The company said it remains committed to delivering consistent quality and a premium dining experience rooted in authentic Singaporean cuisine.