Gibo rejects peace talks, pushes military modernization at 5ID anniv

He noted that the division continues to play a critical role in preventing the resurgence of communist insurgency in areas that were once considered strongholds of the Communist Party of the Philippines, New People's Army, and National Democratic Front.

“So critical pa rin siya in the sense that hindi na pwedeng bumalik yung dati, ano? And so we need a lot of presence. Pero kaalinsabay niyan, critical din yung external defense (It is still critical in the sense that the old situation can no longer be allowed to return, right? And so we need a strong presence. But at the same time, external defense is also critical),” Teodoro said, referring to previous decades of armed conflict in Northern Luzon.

The Defense chief said the government’s intensified military operations and reintegration programs have significantly weakened insurgent groups, citing the growing number of rebel returnees.

“Patuloy dun sa old program kasi ang dami na ngang sumusuko (The old program continues because many are already surrendering),” he said, pointing to gains under the government’s Barangay Development Program and Balik-Loob Program.

Teodoro maintained that reopening formal peace negotiations with communist rebels would only strengthen insurgent forces, arguing that previous talks had failed to produce meaningful results.

“There is also proven insincerity on the part of the NPA,” he said.

The Defense secretary added that the government remains open to accepting surrendered rebels back into mainstream society through rehabilitation and livelihood assistance programs coordinated with agencies such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity.

Aside from counterinsurgency efforts, Teodoro emphasized the strategic importance of Northern Luzon in the country’s external defense posture, particularly along the Pacific coastline and the West Philippine Sea.

He said the government is working to strengthen military basing, airport infrastructure, and logistical capabilities in the region, including areas covered by the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement.

Teodoro also highlighted the administration’s ongoing military modernization efforts but stressed that acquiring new weapons and equipment alone would not guarantee operational readiness.

“Ang kagamitan, useless ‘pag walang imprastraktura at walang skills ang ating sundalo na magpatakbo nito (The equipment is useless if there is no infrastructure and if our soldiers do not have the skills to operate it),” he said.

He explained that military assets become ineffective without adequate infrastructure, maintenance systems, and trained personnel to support operations.

Comparing the situation to owning a cellphone without a battery, Teodoro said modern equipment would be useless without the necessary support systems behind it.

Teodoro then thanked residents of Regions 1, 2, and the Cordillera for their continued support for the Armed Forces of the Philippines and expressed hope for sustained cooperation in promoting peace, security, and development across Northern Luzon.