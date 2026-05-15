Tenorio refuses to count Meralco out

The 41-year-old Tenorio battled Meralco numerous times during his playing career with Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, including the 2016 Governors’ Cup finals where they won in six games.

“I know them really well. They’re going to come back really strong. They’re going to come back with a lot of energy, and they’re going to adjust,” said Tenorio after Magnolia’s 95-89 win at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

“We’re playing a great team — a very well-coached and systematic team. I should know because I’ve always played against this team in the playoffs. I know how they play in the postseason with the veterans they have right now.”

Whoever wins the quarterfinal series will face the winner between NLEX Road Warriors and defending champion TNT Tropang 5G in a best-of-seven semifinal series.

Tenorio said he wants his players to take better care of the ball and dictate the tempo if they want to control the game from start to finish.

“Despite our win, we had a lot of lapses. We still had 17 turnovers, and we cannot afford to give Meralco those opportunities,” Tenorio said.

“But again, just like what I said after the last game, I know my players, I trust them, and I believe in them. I know they’re going to be ready again. We’ll take this win, but there’s no time to celebrate."