Taal Volcano emits high-volume toxic gas, remains at Alert Level 1

Taal Volcano released a high volume of sulfur dioxide gas, according to state volcanologists.
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said a total of 1,633 metric tons of sulfur dioxide was recorded from the volcano’s main crater.
PHIVOLCS also reported four volcanic earthquakes in its latest bulletin. It said no upwelling of hot volcanic fluids, locally known as “pulo,” was observed.
The volcano remains under Alert Level 1, indicating low-level unrest, although PHIVOLCS warned that Taal continues to exhibit abnormal conditions.