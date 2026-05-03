Taal Volcano remains at Alert Level 1

The latest 24-hour monitoring by PHIVOLCS from from 12:00 AM Saturday, 2 May to 12:00 AM Sunday, 3 May, recorded low to high levels of volcanic activity across the four active volcanoes being observed including Bulusan in Sorsogon, Kanlaon in Negros Island, Mayon in Albay.

For Taal Volcano in Batangas, the monitoring agency recorded only one volcanic earthquake.

Also observed parameters at the volcano island were weak steam emissions drifting southwest and temporary inflation of Taal Volcano Island.

The agency reiterated that entry into Taal Volcano Island, particularly the Main Crater and Daang Kastila features, as well as settlement within Taal Lake, remains strictly prohibited.