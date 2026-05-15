Superkit Tour returns at Mimosa

This year’s decision to stage the opener in Clark marks a strategic move from the 2025 launch at Vineyard Golf Club in Batangas, bringing elite junior golf closer to Central and North Luzon while tapping into the region’s fast-growing golf community around the Freeport Zone.

More than trophies will be at stake throughout the season as players compete for division titles, cash prizes, certificates, scholarships and Superkit product vouchers. The top six players in each division at season’s end will receive special awards, while one standout junior golfer will earn the coveted opportunity to become the 2027 Superkit Brand Ambassador.

Division champions will also secure automatic berths to represent the Philippines at the Superkit International Junior Championship in Guangdong, China in January 2027, giving Filipino juniors a valuable opportunity to compete against some of Asia’s best young talents.

Adding even more excitement, all participants will receive over $100 worth of Superkit merchandise, while lucky draw prizes and hole-in-one bonuses will be available throughout the season.

“This isn’t just another tournament series. It’s a platform to build the next generation of Philippine golf stars,” said JGFP President Oliver Gan during the tour’s inaugural launch last year — a vision that continues to drive the program in 2026.

With the Philippines continuing to produce world-class junior golfers such as Rianne Malixi, now competing at Duke University, the Superkit tour hopes to strengthen the local development pathway and prepare young players for the transition to international competition.