Senate shooting incident overtakes flood control probe — Ombudsman

However, the recent shooting incident and dela Rosa’s alleged escape from the Senate compelled authorities to intervene.

“But ito wala kaming choice, kundi lumabas kasi ‘yung pagputok ng baril na ‘yon, at nagkaputukan sa loob ng Senado, at nawala ‘yung isang taong kailangang makausap ng accountability officers ng ating bansa at mundo, e mayroon tayong problema, ‘di ba? Kailangan lumabas kami dito,” Remulla said.

Remulla assured the public that developments regarding the flood control investigation would eventually be made public, noting that authorities are preparing several filings between this month and early July.

He added that no precautionary hold departure orders (PHDOs) are currently being requested.

The Ombudsman also disclosed that subpoenas have already been issued, although he declined to identify the recipients, citing concerns over the influence of “big money” that could potentially interfere with judicial proceedings.

Remulla said the Ombudsman’s office is coordinating closely with investigators and the Anti-Money Laundering Council to trace the flow of funds connected to the flood control projects and the individuals under investigation.

“‘Yan pa rin sa flood control, we’re trying to follow the money. ‘Yun pa rin e. In the end, that’s what matters here,” Remulla said.