SC rejects parallel manual vote counts’ petition

The petitioners stated at the time that they sought to clarify the law to ensure transparency and accuracy ahead of the May 2025 midterm elections.

However, in a decision made public Thursday, the SC ruled that the commission, known as Comelec, acted within its constitutional and statutory authority, finding its reliance on automated counting to be fully justified.

Comelec chairperson George Garcia said he was “extremely jubilant” over the ruling.

“It affirmed and confirmed the full automation regime for our national and local elections and that a parallel manual count on election day is never required by law, as it will only result in long delays and provide opportunities for manipulation and fraud,” Garcia said.

In a statement, the poll body stressed that parallel manual voting contradicts the legislative intent of automating elections, which was designed to modernize the voting system, accelerate counting, and speed up the proclamation of winners.