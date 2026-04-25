BINI broadcasts global era with Signals World Tour 2026

The tour opens on home ground, a symbolic starting point that roots the journey in the very audience that built them. From there, BINI expands outward—crossing into North America and Europe, bringing their high-energy performances, polished choreography, and distinct pop sensibility to some of the world’s most vibrant music cities.

This global rollout arrives at a time when international audiences are increasingly tuning in to OPM, and BINI is right at the center of that shift. What began as curiosity has evolved into anticipation—and now, into full-scale demand. For Blooms around the world, the Signals World Tour is more than a concert series; it’s a shared moment of pride and visibility.

With presale access structured across multiple tiers—from fan memberships to streaming platforms—the tour’s rollout reflects a fandom that has grown both in scale and influence. It’s a testament to how far BINI has come—and how much further they’re ready to go.

As Signals prepares to echo across arenas and cities worldwide, one thing is certain: this is not just a tour. It’s a statement that Filipino pop has found its voice on the global frequency—and it’s here to stay.

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Tour Schedule:

June

June 20 – Manila

June 21 – Manila

July

July 11 – Cebu

August

August 1 – Honolulu, HI

August 5 – Los Angeles, CA

August 7 – Rohnert Park, CA

August 8 – Las Vegas, NV

August 9 – San Diego, CA

August 18 – Vancouver, BC

August 21 – Calgary, AB

August 22 – Edmonton, AB

August 24 – Winnipeg, MB

August 27 – Toronto, ON

August 28 – Brooklyn, NY

August 30 – Amsterdam, NL

September

September 1 – Rome, IT

September 4 – Paris, FR

September 6 – London, UK

September 9 – Zurich, CH

September 11 – Düsseldorf, DE

October

October 25 – Singapore

November