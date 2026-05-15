Rufino shines in San Pablo netfest

Fourteen-year-old Lilith Rufino further strengthened her reputation as one of the country’s most promising young tennis talents after capturing two singles titles, while Miguel Lagac III sustained his impressive form in the Mayor Najie Gapangada Juniors Age-Group Tennis Championships at the 7 Lakes courts in San Pablo City over the weekend.

The Makati City standout showcased both resilience and poise in the girls’ division of the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop. Rufino survived a tough semifinal test against Gabrielle Palacio, rallying from a set down to prevail, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3, before displaying composure in a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Carolina Fandino to rule the 14U category.