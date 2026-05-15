Rufino shines in San Pablo netfest

Fourteen-year-old Lilith Rufino further strengthened her reputation as one of the country’s most promising young tennis talents after capturing two singles titles, while Miguel Lagac III sustained his impressive form in the Mayor Najie Gapangada Juniors Age-Group Tennis Championships at the 7 Lakes courts in San Pablo City over the weekend.
The Makati City standout showcased both resilience and poise in the girls’ division of the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop. Rufino survived a tough semifinal test against Gabrielle Palacio, rallying from a set down to prevail, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3, before displaying composure in a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Carolina Fandino to rule the 14U category.
Already drawing attention as a future contender on the national junior circuit, Rufino completed a remarkable double-title campaign after Natasha Gabriel retired while trailing, 6-2, 1-1, in the girls’ 16U finals. The two-title romp earned Rufino a share of the tournament Most Valuable Player honors.
Lagac, meanwhile, continued the dominant form that carried him to victories in the recent Bagong Pilipinas Juniors tournament. Representing Quezon City, the hard-hitting youngster controlled Nicholas Andal, 6-2, 6-3, to secure the boys’ 16-and-U title before overpowering Karl Almiron, 6-3, 6-0, to reign in the premier 18U division.