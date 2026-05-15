Ruffa Gutierrez shares heartfelt birthday message for Herbert Bautista

“Happy birthday to my mentor, former Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista. Wishing you continued success, happiness, and everything your heart desires,” she wrote.

The actress also looked back on the impact Bautista had on her life during their relationship, crediting him for helping shape her perspective and personal growth.

“Life may have taken us to different paths, but I’ll forever be grateful for the memories, for teaching me the value of education, for inspiring me to be the best version of myself, and for the friendship we continue to share. You taught me so much during the time we had together. Have the best day ever!” she added.

Her message quickly drew attention online, with many netizens noting the maturity and sincerity of her words. Supporters also praised the former couple for maintaining respect and friendship even after experiencing challenges in their relationship.

The post comes nearly a year after Gutierrez candidly opened up about a difficult phase in their romance during her appearance on the talk show Fast Talk with Boy Abunda in June 2025.

At the time, she revealed that she and Bautista were going through a “bump” in their relationship and had chosen to give each other space.

“Maybe this is also a good time because it’s been five years since we first met again on the set of a project we did. This is a good space to see if we are going to push through or end it,” she said then.

Gutierrez publicly confirmed her relationship with Bautista in 2024, describing it as serious despite their preference to keep things relatively private.

Beyond their romance, both remain devoted parents. Gutierrez shares daughters Lorin and Venice with former husband Yilmaz Bektas, while Bautista also has children from previous relationships.

While neither has publicly addressed the current status of their relationship in recent months, Gutierrez’s latest message made it clear that gratitude, admiration, and affection still remain between them.