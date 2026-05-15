PSE nearly doubles profit as market picks up

Trading-related fees climbed 15.7 percent, while services fees surged 24.8 percent.

Positive momentum short-lived

“The market’s positive momentum may have been short-lived but the bullish stance during the first two months of the year helped lift our first quarter numbers,” PSE president and CEO Ramon S. Monzon said.

“Despite the persistent global and domestic headwinds, we remain committed to our strategic roadmap and continue to pursue product, technology, and sustainability initiatives that will reinforce the Exchange’s long-term resilience and competitiveness,” he added.

Revenues from depository securities also increased 5.9 percent.

Other income jumped 30.2 percent to P41.97 million from P32.23 million on foreign exchange gains and improved fair value of financial assets.

Meanwhile, total expenses and costs declined 1.3 percent to P334.79 million from P339.14 million.

Products in the pipeline

PSE said products in the pipeline include Global Philippine Depositary Receipts, derivatives, structured warrants, enhanced exchange traded fund rules, preferred share listings, and securities borrowing and lending.

The exchange is also developing a new trading engine, order management system, and disclosure platform.