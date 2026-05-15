PRO-2 introduces digital fund-monitoring system

Developed by Edith D. Narag in partnership with Cagayan State University, the digital initiative aims to modernize how financial resources are allocated, monitored, and reported across the regional command under the leadership of Brig. Gen. Mariano C. Rodriguez.

According to regional police officials, the centralized online platform addresses systemic issues common to traditional manual accounting, including delayed reporting, inaccurate data consolidation, limited accessibility, and difficulties in tracking expenditures.

Under the new system, authorized personnel can log, update, and audit fund utilization in real time.

The platform also features automated report generation, graphical analysis, and data visualization tools to assist in strategic financial planning and departmental decision-making.

During the launch event, police personnel were shown a live tutorial demonstrating the capabilities and security functions of the software.

Rodriguez emphasized that digital transformation is necessary for modern public service and fiscal responsibility within the Philippine National Police.