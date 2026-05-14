PRO 2 launches digital fund tracker for transparency

Developed in partnership with Cagayan State University, the platform is designed to modernize the management, monitoring and reporting of financial resources across PRO2.

According to PRO2, the system addresses issues tied to manual fund monitoring, including delayed reporting, inaccurate data consolidation, limited access to records and difficulties in tracking expenditures. The centralized online platform allows authorized personnel to record, update and monitor fund utilization in real time.

The system also features automated report generation, graphical analysis and data visualization tools intended to support strategic planning and improve decision-making.

During the launch, officials presented an audio-visual briefing on the project and conducted a live demonstration of the platform’s features.

PRO2 said the initiative is expected to shift conventional fund monitoring into a technology-driven process anchored on transparency, sustainability and good governance in the Cagayan Valley region.