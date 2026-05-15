Post-matriarch meltdown? SSI Group suffers 58.5% profit drop in Q1

The Philippines’ premier luxury retail giant, SSI Group, Inc., has faced a dramatic slowdown since the first quarter of 2026, following the loss of its long-standing family anchor.
The company, which operates over 550 stores and manages more than 90 international luxury, fashion, and lifestyle brands including Hermès, Cartier, Prada, and Gucci—experienced a net income crash of 58.5 percent. Pprofits dropped from P368.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 to just P152.9 million for the same period in 2026.
Shoppers have visibly pulled back on luxury spending, prioritizing basic purchases over high-end discretionary items. In response to these mounting losses, SSI permanently closed 14 stores during the first three months of the year to curb operational bleeding.
Prior to these severe financial losses, the company lost its primary visionary. In February 2024, the longtime Chairperson and CEO of the Rustan Group of Companies, Zenaida "Nedy" R. Tantoco, widely revered as the country’s "Queen of Luxury Retail," passed away at the age of 77.
A mixture of global geoeconomic bottlenecks and an internal leadership transition heavily disrupted the smooth flow of the group's supply chain, causing prolonged logistical delays due to an IT systems migration. By late 2025, when these technical problems were finally resolved, consumer sentiment had already turned cold toward luxury products, leaving the company saddled with a massive backlog of unsold inventory.
The current financial downfall and sudden store closures now leave the next generation of heirs facing the monumental challenge of reconstructing the empire and steering it back to the glory days it enjoyed under its matriarch's supervision.