Post-matriarch meltdown? SSI Group suffers 58.5% profit drop in Q1

The Philippines’ premier luxury retail giant, SSI Group, Inc., has faced a dramatic slowdown since the first quarter of 2026, following the loss of its long-standing family anchor.

The company, which operates over 550 stores and manages more than 90 international luxury, fashion, and lifestyle brands including Hermès, Cartier, Prada, and Gucci—experienced a net income crash of 58.5 percent. Pprofits dropped from P368.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 to just P152.9 million for the same period in 2026.

Shoppers have visibly pulled back on luxury spending, prioritizing basic purchases over high-end discretionary items. In response to these mounting losses, SSI permanently closed 14 stores during the first three months of the year to curb operational bleeding.