PNP heightens nationwide security amid rotational brownouts

“Darkness must not be an invitation for ‘akyat-bahay’ or street-level crimes. Our personnel are instructed to utilize high-visibility tactics, including the use of blinkers and searchlights, to let the community know that the police are present and vigilant even when the lights are out,” he added.

Nartatez said the order forms part of the PNP’s preventive measures against possible increases in theft and street robbery during prolonged periods of low visibility in residential communities and business districts.

He added that the move is in line with the directive of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure public safety and welfare, particularly during challenging situations.

“We are also mobilizing our Barangay Peacekeeping Action Teams (BPATs) to act as additional eyes and ears on the ground. The synergy between the PNP and local community watchmen is crucial in maintaining a crime-free environment during these manual load-dropping events,” Nartatez said.

Local police units were also instructed to coordinate closely with barangay officials and local government units to strengthen community watch systems during blackout schedules, especially in densely populated neighborhoods and transport corridors.

“The public can expect a heightened police presence at critical transit points and areas with high foot traffic. Our command centers and emergency hotlines, such as the Unified 911, will remain fully operational through backup power systems to ensure that every call for help is answered without delay,” Nartatez said.

The PNP added that emergency response units will remain on standby with alternative power sources to ensure uninterrupted communication and rapid deployment capability even during extended outages.

“We are committed to ensuring that the power crisis does not translate into a security crisis. Your safety is our non-negotiable priority,” Nartatez added.