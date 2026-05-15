PHINMA Education expands to Butuan with new campus opening in July

PHINMA COC Network COO Mark Macaventa said the expansion aims to bring the institution’s student-centered and career-focused education closer to underserved communities in the Caraga region.

“For years, many students from Butuan and nearby provinces have chosen to study at PHINMA COC in Cagayan de Oro because of the quality of education, strong board exam performance, and career opportunities our graduates achieve,” Macaventa said.

“With PHINMA COC Butuan, we are making that same proven educational experience more accessible to students in Caraga — closer to their homes, families, and communities,” he added.

PHINMA COC currently serves over 38,000 students across Northern Mindanao and expects the Butuan expansion to help reach up to 50,000 more learners in Caraga.

The new campus will also offer the Hawak Kamay Scholarship program, which does not require entrance examinations or maintaining grades and remains valid until students complete their degrees.