PCG inaugurates new Command and Admiral Staff College

The event marked the official commencement of operations of the CASC in its new facility under the supervision of Captain Rowene Colita PCG.

In his message, Admiral Gavan emphasized that the establishment of the CASC is the realization of a long-envisioned dream to provide a platform for developing future Coast Guard leaders and strengthening the PCG’s role in shaping a peaceful, rules-based maritime environment in Southeast Asia.

The official highlighted that the institution goes beyond leadership training, as it seeks to leverage the strengths of the PCG in sustaining regional peace and cooperation.

He likewise recognized the collective efforts of partner agencies, stakeholders, and the teams behind the project for their innovation, dedication, and commitment in making the initiative possible through a new paradigm of public-private partnership.

The PCG Commandant further stressed the importance of empowering young PCG personnel to think beyond national boundaries and become leaders capable of influencing maritime security and cooperation across Southeast Asia. He encouraged everyone to continue finding innovative ways to achieve meaningful and transformative goals for the service and the region.

Also present during the blessing and inauguration were PCG and AFP officers, non-officers, and civilian employees.