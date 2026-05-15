PH1 World swings to black on strong sales

Leading the company’s revenue growth was My Enso Lofts in Quezon City, which generated more than P1 billion in sales.

Southscapes in Trece Martires, Cavite, and Northscapes in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, also helped drive the company’s stronger bottom line.

“Our strategy of aggressively targeting the end-user market through our differentiated product offerings in key areas outside key business districts is delivering the results,” PH1 World Developers, Inc. President Gigi Alcantara said.

“We are confident that this direction will anchor our long-term sustainable growth, together with our participation in the government’s expanded 4PH program,” Alcantara added.

This year, PH1 World is set to complete One Lancaster Park Towers 1 and 2 in the first half, followed by the turnover of Tower 1 of its first Expanded 4PH project under Avesta Residences in Imus by September.