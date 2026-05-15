Palace orders faster rollout of priority projects amid underspending concerns

Executive Secretary Ralph Recto said the meeting focused on improving budget utilization and narrowing the gap between fund releases and actual disbursements.

Recto said government allocation releases for the second quarter have already reached P1.287 trillion, stressing the need to ensure that public funds quickly translate into services and projects benefiting Filipinos.

“It is a must that the social good that this will fund be enjoyed by the people soonest,” Recto said.

He acknowledged that some agencies continue to face underspending issues and warned that delays must be addressed immediately.

“There are spots of underspending, and these must be resolved immediately,” he said.

Officials present at the meeting also pushed for full implementation of new procurement rules designed to speed up project acquisition and reduce implementation delays.

Recto said the administration intends to cut bureaucratic bottlenecks without compromising transparency and accountability.

“There is a way that we can speed up the process without taking legal shortcuts. Red tape that causes paralysis without sacrificing transparency can be done away with,” he said.

According to Recto, Marcos has repeatedly instructed Cabinet officials to prioritize programs with the strongest economic impact, generating jobs, combating inflation, and strengthening food security.

“The President’s order is to fast-track priority programs to push economic growth against global headwinds,” he said.

Recto added that the administration remains focused on projects with “the highest multiplier effect” amid concerns over rising global uncertainties, including tensions in the Middle East that have contributed to higher oil prices.

To mitigate the economic impact of the conflict, the government has launched a multi-agency response program called UPLIFT.

The initiative aims to protect households, support vulnerable sectors, ensure adequate energy supply, and keep food affordable for Filipinos.

Malacañang said sustained government spending remains crucial to stimulating economic activity and improving the country’s gross domestic product performance.