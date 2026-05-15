OSAA confirms first shot in Senate–NBI standoff was warning shot

He said the action followed rules of engagement and was not immediate, noting that OSAA personnel first attempted to identify the approaching group.

“We did not shoot immediately, especially since they identified themselves as the NBI. We know they’re government forces, but if our personnel’s lives are put in danger, we’ll fire the warning shot to tell them that they (NBI) should also stand down.”

Aplasca said NBI agents were carrying long firearms and did not comply when ordered to lower them, which prompted OSAA to fire the warning shot.

“That was our first challenge. [We asked] who are you?” and they answered that they’re the NBI," he said.

He said OSAA again instructed the agents to lower their weapons, but they instead raised them.

Aplasca said he could not confirm if the agents had their fingers on the trigger due to low visibility, but noted they complied after the warning shot.

“What we expected was that they shouldn’t be firing (guns) because they definitely know that we’re guards inside the Senate. So, the normal tendency is that they’d lower their guns, talk to us, and identify themselves.”