More ISFs benefit from Expanded 4PH program — DHSUD

In Bacolod City, the first ECMP implementation in the Negros Island Region provided land acquisition assistance to the LK Yuman Phase 1 and 2 Homeowners Associations in Barangay Cabug. A total of 209 families are expected to gain security of tenure and eventual ownership of the land they have occupied for years.

Meanwhile, in Region 2, 77 beneficiaries from CMP Homeowners Association Inc. in Solana, Cagayan received assistance covering more than 11,000 square meters of land.

In Cordon, 134 households under Amianan CMP Homeowners Association Inc. also benefited from land acquisition assistance covering over 29,000 square meters.

In Zamboanga City, 115 members of Maria Navarro Homeowners Association Inc. in Barangay Recodo were formally awarded documents securing land tenure after years of uncertainty.

According to DHSUD, the ECMP aims to provide organized communities not only with shelter, but also with stability and long-term security.

Housing Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said the Expanded 4PH Program remains aligned with the directive of President Marcos to provide affordable and decent housing to more Filipinos.

“Alinsunod sa direktiba ni Pangulong Marcos Jr., patuloy ang DHSUD at SHFC sa pagsusulong ng pamumuhay na may dignidad para sa ating mga kababayan. Sa pamamagitan ng ECMP, maraming pamilya ang nagkakaroon ng seguridad, kapanatagan at higit sa lahat bagong pag-asa para sa mas magandang bukas,” Aliling said.

“Ang ECMP ay pro-poor, people-centric approach para maiangat ang antas ng pamumuhay ng ating mga kababayang parte ng urban poor sector na kasama sa mga prayoridad ng ating Pangulong Marcos Jr.,” he added.