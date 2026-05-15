MIQPH candidate Mikay Bautista faces theft ordeal days before coronation

“Hello guys, sadly my iPhone 17 Pro Max (Silver) was snatched by riding in tandem around Quezon City. I already tried tracking it but the phone is now offline. I already locked the device, but all my bank accounts, personal information, and social media accounts are there, and this situation has been very stressful and emotionally draining for me,” she wrote.

Beyond the loss of an expensive gadget, Bautista said the timing of the incident made the situation even more heartbreaking, especially with the coronation night approaching fast.

“What makes this even harder is that MiQ’s coronation is only 2 days away, and instead of being fully happy and excited for such a special moment, I’m now dealing with stress, anxiety, and fear because of what happened. It honestly breaks my heart that this had to happen at the worst possible timing,” she shared.

Her post quickly drew messages of support from pageant fans and fellow supporters online, many expressing sympathy over the incident and urging the public to stay vigilant amid increasing reports of phone theft in busy urban areas.

Bautista also reminded the public that stolen phones hold far more than monetary value, as they often contain sensitive information, treasured memories, and years of personal work.

“Please stay safe and always be alert when using your phones outside because this can happen in just a few seconds. A stolen phone is not just a gadget it contains memories, personal data, hard work, and your peace of mind,” she said.

She further appealed for help should anyone encounter someone attempting to sell the missing device in Quezon City.

“If anyone sees or encounters someone trying to sell an iPhone 17 Pro Max Silver around Quezon City, please message me immediately. Any help or information would mean so much. Thank you, and please help spread awareness.”