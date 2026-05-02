Quezon Avenue footbridge robbery victim identified; manhunt ongoing

The victim said the robbery occurred around 10 p.m. on April 24 while she was crossing the footbridge along EDSA–Quezon Avenue in Barangay Pinyahan on her way to work.

A male suspect threatened her with a pointed object, declared a hold-up, and took her wallet containing about ₱18,000 in cash and several IDs before fleeing toward EDSA.

Due to work constraints, the victim was unable to immediately report the incident to the police. She first reported it to Barangay 176 in Caloocan City and later posted about it online to raise awareness and prevent possible misuse of her identification cards.

QCPD operatives are now reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspect and recover the stolen items for the victim.