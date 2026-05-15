MCPO restoration

The Manila Central Post Office undergoes restoration in this photo taken on 15 May 2026. The neoclassical landmark was designed by Filipino architects Juan Arellano and Tomas Mapua, alongside American architect Ralph Harrington Doane, in 1926. The structure is being reborn after being gutted by a 30-hour fire on May 21, 2023.

The Manila Central Post Office undergoes restoration in this photo taken on 15 May 2026. The neoclassical landmark was designed by Filipino architects Juan Arellano and Tomas Mapua, alongside American architect Ralph Harrington Doane, in 1926. The structure is being reborn after being gutted by a 30-hour fire on May 21, 2023.











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