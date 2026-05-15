Marcos Jr. OKs mid-year bonus for over 1M DepEd workers

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the timely distribution of the benefit reflects the administration’s recognition of the contribution of teachers and school personnel to national development.

“Batay sa direktiba ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos, kinikilala natin ang sakripisyo at dedikasyon ng ating mga guro at kawani. Ang maagang pagpapalabas ng Mid-Year Bonus ay bahagi ng ating pangako na unahin ang kapakanan ng mga direktang humuhubog sa kinabukasan ng ating mga mag-aaral,” Angara said.

He added that both teaching and non-teaching personnel remain essential to the government’s education reform agenda, particularly in programs aimed at improving literacy, numeracy, and digital learning.

“Habang naghahanda tayo para sa panibagong school year, layunin nating tiyakin na sapat ang suporta para sa ating education workforce. Kapag masigla at suportado ang ating mga guro at kawani, mas nagiging handa rin ang ating mga paaralan para sa pagkatuto ng bawat batang Pilipino,” he said.

The Department of Education Department of Education confirmed that the Mid-Year Bonus is equivalent to one month basic salary of qualified government employees, pursuant to Department of Budget and Management Budget Circular No. 2017-2.

Under the policy, eligible personnel include teaching and non-teaching staff in regular, casual, and contractual positions, provided they meet required conditions such as at least four months of service from 1 July of the previous year to 15 May of the current year, active government service status, and a satisfactory performance rating.

The incentive forms part of the compensation package for government workers and is expected to provide additional financial relief as schools prepare for the upcoming academic year.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the early release of the bonus is intended to ensure stability and readiness across public schools nationwide before classes resume.