DepEd increases per-student funding

For elementary schools, the allocation has risen to P2,792 per learner, up from P2,140 in 2025 and P1,389 in 2024. Junior high school funding increased to P2,631 per student, compared to P2,201 last year.

Senior high school students will see the largest per-capita allocation at P3,264, up from P2,784 in 2025.

“By pouring funds directly into our schools, we are ensuring that our teachers and students have the necessary equipment and support to succeed and reach their full potential,” Angara said.

The agency has transitioned away from funding based on fixed criteria, such as teacher ratios and classroom sizes. Instead, it is now fully implementing the Simplified Normative Funding Formula.