DepEd increases per-student funding

Education Secretary Sonny Angara announced Monday a significant increase in budget allocations for public school operations, aimed at addressing rising costs and improving campus facilities across the country.
Under the 2026 budget, the Department of Education (DepEd) has raised the per-learner Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses for elementary, junior high and senior high schools. The agency said the move ensures that financial resources are directed straight to the grassroots level.
For elementary schools, the allocation has risen to P2,792 per learner, up from P2,140 in 2025 and P1,389 in 2024. Junior high school funding increased to P2,631 per student, compared to P2,201 last year.
Senior high school students will see the largest per-capita allocation at P3,264, up from P2,784 in 2025.
“By pouring funds directly into our schools, we are ensuring that our teachers and students have the necessary equipment and support to succeed and reach their full potential,” Angara said.
The agency has transitioned away from funding based on fixed criteria, such as teacher ratios and classroom sizes. Instead, it is now fully implementing the Simplified Normative Funding Formula.
This new model uses enrollment-driven data to determine the minimum budget required for a school to meet national service standards.
Angara cited that the education department plans to maintain this fiscal momentum. Future projections suggest elementary schools could receive up to P2,982 per learner, with junior high and senior high schools reaching P2,744 and P3,558, respectively.