Manila cardinal urges media to serve truth, dignity

“In our Philippine context, where the use of modern technology greatly shapes public discourse, relationships, and even the values of our young people, we are reminded of the urgent responsibility to use communication as a bridge toward understanding, solidarity, and hope,” Advincula said.

The cardinal urged Catholic media professionals, church communicators and secular journalists to use digital tools ethically and responsibly.

“They have a special duty to set an example in the wise and creative use of technology, always serving truth, human dignity, and the common good,” the cardinal said.

Advincula also warned against digital tribalism and the spread of misinformation, urging communicators to respond to online hostility with compassion and empathy.

“Now, more than ever, we are called to harness the gift of communication by offering the gift of our genuine human presence, marked by closeness, empathy, and a sincere concern for one another,” he said.

“Amid the noise of misinformation, online hostility, and indifference to the poor and vulnerable, may we become communicators who listen with the heart and speak with charity.”

Advincula concluded by challenging media practitioners to make digital platforms a force for truth and morality.

“Let our platforms become spaces where truth is defended, human dignity is respected, and the Gospel is proclaimed with humility, sincerity, and courage,” he said.