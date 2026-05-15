Man buried in Mountain Province rock slide rescued alive

Initial reports said the victim attempted to save his motorcycle when the rock slide struck around 5 a.m., following heavy rainfall in the area the previous day.

Emergency responders managed to pull the man out alive from beneath the rubble.

The Mountain Province Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office urged motorists and passersby to exercise extreme caution while traversing mountain roads, warning that intermittent thunderstorms could trigger further slope erosion and rock slides.

Authorities also advised motorists using the Maba-ay–Sabangan–Bontoc Road to take the alternate Sabangan–Abatan–Bauko–Maba-ay route until further notice.