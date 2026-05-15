Man buried in Mountain Province rock slide rescued alive

A man miraculously survived after being buried by rocks during a rock slide in Mountain Province and was rescued by emergency responders early Friday morning.
The rescue operation was conducted around 6 a.m. on 15 May 2026 in Sitio Dogo, Barangay Napua, Sabangan.
Initial reports said the victim attempted to save his motorcycle when the rock slide struck around 5 a.m., following heavy rainfall in the area the previous day.
Emergency responders managed to pull the man out alive from beneath the rubble.
The Mountain Province Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office urged motorists and passersby to exercise extreme caution while traversing mountain roads, warning that intermittent thunderstorms could trigger further slope erosion and rock slides.
Authorities also advised motorists using the Maba-ay–Sabangan–Bontoc Road to take the alternate Sabangan–Abatan–Bauko–Maba-ay route until further notice.