Mae Layug’s beauty palette of ‘pawsibilities’

As a morena herself, Layug constantly encountered comments like “sana may shades na pang-morena” and “sana may local brand na mag-launch na pang morena.” Those sentiments became the foundation of what GRWM Cosmetics would later stand for: inclusivity, accessibility, and products designed with Filipina skin tones in mind.

Her collaborations with different brands eventually sparked her love for product development. A trip to South Korea later became the turning point that pushed her to fully pursue her dream. “I was scared, but I knew I was on the right direction,” she recalled. Five years later, GRWM Cosmetics continues to grow stronger than ever.

True to its name, GRWM — short for “Get Ready With Me” — aims to be every beauty lover’s reliable companion no matter the occasion. And as someone with combination skin who regularly tests makeup for work and daily wear, I appreciate how the products stay true to their promises. There is no overpromising or overselling, “just an honest formulas that deliver on what they say at the label.”

The newly launched palette perfectly captures that philosophy. Aside from being aesthetically pleasing, it allows users to customize shades that fit their skin tone, undertone, preferences, and lifestyle — something that feels refreshing in a market that often leans toward one-size-fits-all beauty.

The local brand also continues to champion inclusivity through its wide shade range for different skin depths and undertones, multiple size options for varying budgets, and formulas designed for different skin types.

Beyond makeup, it also uses its platform for advocacies close to Layug’s heart. “Wide shade range for different skin depths and undertones, different sizes for different budgets, formulas for different skin types, the option to customize your own palette, and advocacies we genuinely care about. Like our partnership with Pawssion Project and other independent rescuers for animal welfare, and Envirocycle for our sustainability efforts.”

Their advocacy for animal welfare is especially evident in how every purchase contributes to something bigger. As Layug shared, “Every tint. every lipstick, every little ‘add to cart’ you’ve ever done has gone toward something bigger than makeup. It built a cat house for our 50 rescues. It built our Markuting Department, where nine of our babies are cared for every single day.”

For many makeup lovers, there will always be that one palette, one shade, or one formula we hope a brand would create specifically for us. And for Layug, making those dream products a reality has always been part of the mission. “Making those dream products real, while staying mindful about sustainability, has always been part of our journey.”

She also acknowledges the realities of the beauty industry. “There is no such thing as zero waste specially in the fast moving industry of beauty, fashion, and retail. But that doesn’t mean we stop trying.”

At the heart of it all, Layug beautifully puts it, “I’ve always thought of being able to customize your makeup that fits your skintone, undertone, preferences, and lifestyle.”

After all, beauty is personal. It is never one-size-fits-all.