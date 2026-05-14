The reborn of Kapwa: in honor of Katrin de Guia

National Artist Kidlat Tahimik described the author’s unique role as a cultural bridge. He noted that while many know her through the lens of a prominent artistic family, her true legacy lies in her ability to connect formal scholarship with the raw, lived experiences of traditional artists. To Tahimik, de Guia was not merely a researcher, but a weaver of disparate realities.

The National Artist emphasized that de Guia’s work moved beyond mere documentation, providing a spiritual and intellectual framework for understanding what it means to be Filipino. Her exploration of indigenous consciousness, he argued, remains a vital shield against cultural erasure in a globalized world.

Acclaimed Palanca awardee Frank Cimatu shifted the focus to the versatile artistry that informed de Guia’s writing. He reminded the audience that the author’s insights were shaped not only in libraries, but also through her hands-on work with stained glass and performance art.

Such an artist-scholar hybridity, Cimatu noted, allowed her to perceive patterns of consciousness that traditional academics might overlook.

He cited the international reach of de Guia’s creative pursuits, recalling her performance projects in Korea and on various global platforms. These multifaceted experiences, he said, were instrumental in shaping the depth of the Kapwa text.

Cimatu added that by bringing a global perspective back to local roots, de Guia validated Filipino identity on the world stage while maintaining its indigenous integrity.

The re-released edition, originally supported by the Toyota Foundation, was presented as a necessary compass for the youth.