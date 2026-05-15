Japan eyes missile exports to Philippines amid regional tensions

Japan is reportedly considering exporting surface-to-ship missiles to the Philippines as Tokyo adopts a more assertive regional security posture amid growing concerns over China, according to a report by NHK on 15 May.
Japan is also reportedly preparing its biggest overhaul of defense export rules in recent years by easing restrictions on overseas arms sales, potentially paving the way for exports of warships, missiles, and other military equipment.
However, Japan’s defense ministry has yet to officially comment on the reported missile export plans. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Philippine Department of National Defense said both countries had agreed to discuss the possible sale of defense assets.
Japan has previously explored the early transfer of Abukuma-class destroyer escort vessels and TC-90 aircraft to the Philippines.
During recent joint maritime exercises involving Japan, the United States, Australia, and the Philippines, Japan’s Self-Defense Forces also conducted a live-fire exercise using a Type 88 surface-to-ship missile.
Japanese officials told Reuters that the Philippines and Japan’s southwestern islands form part of the so-called “First Island Chain,” a strategic line of islands that limits China’s access from its coastal waters into the Western Pacific.
Reuters also reported that countries such as Indonesia and Poland are exploring procurement opportunities from Japan as part of efforts to modernize their armed forces.
Meanwhile, Beijing reportedly expressed displeasure over Tokyo’s defense posture as bilateral relations remain strained.
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi earlier stated that a possible Chinese attack on Taiwan could threaten Japan’s survival and potentially trigger a military response.
At the same time, Xi Jinping warned the United States against mishandling tensions over Taiwan, saying such actions could push relations between Beijing and Washington into a dangerous phase.