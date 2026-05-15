Japan eyes missile exports to Philippines amid regional tensions

Japan is reportedly considering exporting surface-to-ship missiles to the Philippines as Tokyo adopts a more assertive regional security posture amid growing concerns over China, according to a report by NHK on 15 May.

Japan is also reportedly preparing its biggest overhaul of defense export rules in recent years by easing restrictions on overseas arms sales, potentially paving the way for exports of warships, missiles, and other military equipment.

However, Japan’s defense ministry has yet to officially comment on the reported missile export plans. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Philippine Department of National Defense said both countries had agreed to discuss the possible sale of defense assets.