Japan, Philippines deepen defense ties with destroyer transfer talks

“We agreed to move forward with discussions aimed at realizing comprehensive equipment cooperation,” Koizumi said.

As part of the discussions, Japan is considering the transfer of Abukuma-class destroyer escort vessels to the Philippine Navy, in line with Tokyo’s evolving defense export policy. Koizumi also noted that the Philippines may now purchase defense equipment from Japan under the proposed arrangement.

On Wednesday, around 1,400 Japanese personnel, including Koizumi, are set to join representatives from 17 countries, including India and Australia, in Balikatan exercises in Paoay.

The annual combat drills, which also involve countries such as Canada, will test the allied forces’ combined firepower in a simulated assault involving the sinking of a target ship about 40 kilometers off the coast.