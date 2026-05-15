Israel calms Siargao tensions

The Embassy of Israel in the Philippines, led by Ambassador Dana Kursh and Consul Moti Cohen, recently conducted an online dialogue with more than 70 business owners and stakeholders in Siargao regarding some Israeli visitors on the island.
The Zoom meet was organized following the cancellation of a planned in-person gathering in General Luna.
“We are here because we care about Siargao, its people, its future, and its reputation as a world-class tourism and surfing destination,” Kursh said. “Our intention in visiting Siargao was to listen, to learn, and to strengthen cooperation with the local government, communities, and the business sector.”
During the discussion, participants openly raised questions and concerns regarding tourism, community relations, and public behavior on the island. Kursh and Cohen addressed the issues raised and reaffirmed the embassy’s commitment to responsible engagement and continued dialogue with local stakeholders.
The embassy acknowledged ongoing public discussions, including conversations circulating on social media regarding the behavior of some Israeli visitors in Siargao.
“The embassy expects all Israeli citizens to respect local laws, regulations, and the communities they visit,” Kursh stated.
Participants were encouraged to report legitimate incidents of misconduct through proper legal channels and local authorities to ensure due process and fact-based investigation.
The embassy reiterated that Philippine authorities retain jurisdiction over local legal matters.
At the same time, the ambassador emphasized that isolated incidents should not define an entire community of visitors, noting that the vast majority of Israeli travelers visit the Philippines to appreciate its culture and natural beauty, support local businesses and build positive relationships with local communities.
Kursh also shared personal reflections from her visit to Siargao, describing the island as a unique and welcoming destination. She visited Cloud 9 and expressed admiration for Siargao’s internationally recognized surfing culture and natural beauty.
The Embassy also called for balanced and constructive discussions, emphasizing that dialogue, verified information, and cooperation are more effective than online hostility, speculation, or public confrontation.
“We respectfully hope discussions related to broader international issues will not overshadow the local reality of Siargao as a peaceful, welcoming, and community-driven destination,” Kursh added.
The embassy further reaffirmed the longstanding friendship between Israel and the Philippines, highlighting the importance of mutual respect, people-to-people ties, and continued cooperation between the two nations.