Israel calms Siargao tensions

The Embassy of Israel in the Philippines, led by Ambassador Dana Kursh and Consul Moti Cohen, recently conducted an online dialogue with more than 70 business owners and stakeholders in Siargao regarding some Israeli visitors on the island.

The Zoom meet was organized following the cancellation of a planned in-person gathering in General Luna.

“We are here because we care about Siargao, its people, its future, and its reputation as a world-class tourism and surfing destination,” Kursh said. “Our intention in visiting Siargao was to listen, to learn, and to strengthen cooperation with the local government, communities, and the business sector.”