Israeli envoy assures support after Siargao assault incident

The virtual dialogue, organized by the local government together with more than 70 business owners, followed an alleged assault incident involving owners of Cartoon Cafe, a local establishment known for expressing support for Palestine.

According to reports, the café was vandalized early Monday morning, while the owners allegedly sustained injuries during the incident. A video showing the aftermath later circulated on social media, drawing public attention and sparking tensions within the community.

Kursh said the Israeli Embassy does not tolerate disrespectful behavior from tourists.

“We do not condone behaviour that disrespects local laws or communities,” she said.

The ambassador earlier attended a town hall meeting on 11 May with Johnson Sajulga, municipal officials, and sector representatives to discuss the matter.

“If they are misbehaving, arrest them, press charges!” Kursh said regarding tourists accused of violent acts.

A separate town hall meeting was reportedly organized on 12 May involving members of the Lumad community, business owners, the local government, and the Philippine National Police. However, attendees claimed Kursh did not attend the meeting and allegedly failed to provide prior notice.

Responding to the criticism, Kursh said she intended to attend but was unable to do so because of diplomatic protocols.

“So, since it was supposed to be a closed meeting with people that were invited and have registered before, many of the people who came did not register before and entered the open hall,” she said.

Kursh later met invited participants through a Zoom meeting on 13 May, where she reiterated that all tourists are expected to respect Philippine laws, culture, and communities.

She also said the embassy would promote “greater awareness” among Israeli travelers regarding responsible tourism in the Philippines.

The individuals allegedly involved in the assault and vandalism have yet to be publicly identified.

During the online meeting, Kursh stressed that the incident should not define the entire Israeli tourist community visiting the country.

“The vast majority of Israeli travelers” visit the Philippines to appreciate and support local communities, she said.