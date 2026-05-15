IBP, experts warn vs staged crisis: Root is selfish political gain

“We caution against any forces exploiting this chaos to manufacture a crisis or provoke a constitutional breakdown for selfish political gain,” the organization of all lawyers in the Philippines indicated.

Many suspect that the trail of the public works corruption, which is dangerously leading to the top echelons of government, is being covered up with the noise that is being generated.

Describing the Senate as a cornerstone of Philippine democracy, the IBP said any violent incident within the chamber poses a serious threat to the country’s institutions, especially amid the controversies involving Senator Ronald dela Rosa, the impeachment proceedings, and the recent leadership change in the upper chamber.

“As a cornerstone of our democracy, any violent incident inside this institution threatens the very fabric of our republic,” the IBP said in a statement.

The lawyers group noted that while the authorities were still verifying the facts surrounding the shooting at the Senate, the timing of the incident alongside other politically charged developments “must not be ignored.”

The organization also called on the Senate to continue performing its constitutional duties despite the mounting political tensions and the public controversy.

That familiar word

“The IBP calls on the Senate to perform its constitutional duties forthwith,” the group said.

It also urged the senators to independently and fairly address the issues surrounding the reported International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant against Dela Rosa, the ongoing impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte, and the controversy on the recent Senate leadership change.

“Neither the shadow of violence nor the pressure of orchestrated political noise must deter the Senate’s duty from fairly and independently addressing the ICC warrant issue, the impeachment proceedings, and the continuity of its leadership,” the IBP said.

“The Senate as an institution must stand above factional interests,” the group added.

The IBP, meanwhile, expressed confidence in the Supreme Court, saying the Court must promptly exercise a judicial review should any government action violate the Constitution.

“The High Court remains the final bulwark against overreach and extra-constitutional maneuvers,” the IBP statement read.

Exercise prudence

Former law dean Mel Sta. Maria urged the Supreme Court to exercise caution and avoid being influenced by the unfolding events.

The SC earlier ordered the executive branch to comment on Dela Rosa’s petition but stopped short of issuing a temporary restraining order (TRO) on the ICC warrant for him.

Shortly after the SC announcement, Dela Rosa claimed that law enforcement was on its way to arrest him. Hours later, gunshots rang out inside the Senate complex in an incident Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano described as an “attack” on the upper chamber.

The incident, however, has sparked public skepticism.

“With all due respect to the Supreme Court, they should not be easily swayed by such an incident,” Sta. Maria said in a radio interview.

Sta. Maria noted that many Filipinos have questioned if the attack may have been staged.

“Based on those doubts alone, the Supreme Court should look into it. If the people themselves are not certain, then who are we to be certain that this is true?” he said.

He added that prudence demands restraint from the High Court until all sides have submitted their explanations.

Meanwhile, human rights lawyer Dino de Leon said Cayetano and the others involved in allowing Dela Rosa to leave the Senate premises could face investigation for possible obstruction of justice.

De Leon said the Senate could not disclaim responsibility after it placed Dela Rosa under what the lawmakers described as its “protective custody” following the unsealing of the ICC arrest warrant tied to the crimes against humanity case against former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“You cannot invoke protective custody and then suddenly say you are not responsible when the person under your custody escapes,” De Leon said.

De Leon also questioned the role of Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla who went to the Senate after the shooting incident and said he was there to ensure the senators’ safety.

“But how come he allowed Senator Bato to leave?” De Leon said.

Dela Rosa slipped out of the Senate early Thursday, hours after the shooting incident that Cayetano described as an “attack” on the senators.

Lawyer Nico Valderrama, in a Facebook post, said Dela Rosa’s attempt to evade arrest would not erase the ICC warrant against him.

He warned that the effort to avoid capture could weaken Dela Rosa’s chances of securing a provisional release should he eventually be transferred to The Hague, Netherlands.

“In politics, one is only important as long as he or she is useful,” Valderrama said, while urging the senator to look after his own interests instead of relying on his political allies.