Human connection is key

TELUS Digital Philippines said workplace relationships and employee engagement remain critical to retention even as artificial intelligence reshapes operations across the IT-BPM industry.
Citing a 2025 State of HR report, the company said employees are more likely to stay because of connection, contribution, and community rather than access to new technologies. TELUS Digital said it has focused on pairing AI adoption with workforce support, structured upskilling, and employee engagement programs.
The company said it reduced attrition by 15 percent year-on-year in 2025 while maintaining a 91 percent engagement rate across 2024 and 2025. More than 1,200 employees were also recognized as long-service awardees this year. “AI is transforming our industry, but technology alone does not build sustainable companies,” said Anne Muñoz, country vice president of TELUS Digital Philippines.