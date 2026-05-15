Hot Warriors gain share of MPBL lead

The Gensan Warriors blanked the Ilagan Isabela Cowboys in the homestretch to prevail, 91-83, and share the lead in the SportsPlus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2026 Season on Thursday at the Novadeci Sports Complex in Novaliches.
Unfazed by three consecutive triples that pushed the Cowboys back on top, 83-82, with 1:23 left, the Warriors scored the game’s last nine points, sparked and capped by two charities from Hesed Gabo, to notch their seventh straight win and catch up with the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo.
Marwin Dionisio shone for the Warriors, pouring in eight of his game-high 25 points in the last 2:23, grabbing eight rebounds, and issuing two assists to earn the SportsPlus Best Player honors.
Gabo supported with 17 points, 10 assists, and four rebounds, Anton Eusebio with 13 points, five rebounds, and two steals, and Mark Cruz, with 11 points, laced with three triples.
The Cowboys tumbled to 5-2 despite Donald Gumaru’s 17 points, four rebounds and four assists, Arth Dela Cruz’s 13 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, JP Cauilan’s 14 points, Joshua Guiab’s 12, and Alex Cabagnot’s 10 points, four rebounds and three assists.