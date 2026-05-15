Hot Warriors gain share of MPBL lead

The Gensan Warriors blanked the Ilagan Isabela Cowboys in the homestretch to prevail, 91-83, and share the lead in the SportsPlus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League 2026 Season on Thursday at the Novadeci Sports Complex in Novaliches.

Unfazed by three consecutive triples that pushed the Cowboys back on top, 83-82, with 1:23 left, the Warriors scored the game’s last nine points, sparked and capped by two charities from Hesed Gabo, to notch their seventh straight win and catch up with the Caloocan Batang Kankaloo.