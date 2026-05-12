Geely Cainta leads EX5 drive

Gateway Group said the activity supports its plan to strengthen Geely’s presence in the country through its dealership network.

The EX5 EM-i uses Geely’s plug-in hybrid system and has a claimed combined WLTP fuel consumption of 41.6 kilometers per liter. Geely said the SUV can deliver up to 1,000 kilometers of combined range and can also run on pure electric power during certain driving conditions.

The brochure lists a CATL dedicated hybrid battery, Volvo Safety DNA and Flyme Premium Audio System among the vehicle’s features.

The model is offered in two variants. In Luzon, the EX5 EM-i Pro is priced at P1.288 million, while the EX5 EM-i Max is priced at P1.468 million. In Visayas and Mindanao, the Pro variant sells for P1.358 million, while the Max is priced at P1.538 million.

Available colors include Alpine White, Volcanic Grey, Glacier Blue and Polar Black. The brochure also lists Cloudveil Silver and Jungle Green among the exterior color options. Interior choices include Sapphire Blue, with Amber Brown available as an option for the Max variant.

Gateway Group also said reservations are now open for the upcoming Geely EX2, which is expected to arrive next month.

Geely Auto Group, based in Hangzhou, China, was founded in 1997 under Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. The company said brands under Geely Auto Group sold more than 2.17 million units in 2024, up 32 percent from the previous year.