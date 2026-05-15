GCash now accepts Middle East IDs for OFW verification

GCash said the enhancement is intended to simplify onboarding and help users gain faster access to essential services, subject to standard security and eligibility checks.

Previously, applicants had to submit additional documents proving ties to the Philippines, often resulting in extended processing times and manual email exchanges.

With the updated system, verification can now be completed entirely within the GCash app, from registration to ID upload and submission, with approvals processed within 48 hours.

Once verified, users can access core services such as Send Money, Bank Transfer, and Pay Bills.

The initiative targets newly registered users in the Middle East, particularly those within seven days of sign-up, and will run until 11 July 2026.

GCash said the move reflects its effort to reduce onboarding barriers for OFWs and improve access to digital financial tools, especially for Filipinos managing remittances and financial obligations back home.