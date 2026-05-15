Fuel prices seen to rise next week

Motorists can expect another increase in fuel prices next week, 19 May, amid continued tensions in the Middle East affecting global oil supply.
An industry source said diesel prices may rise by P2.00 to P2.50 per liter, while gasoline prices could increase by P0.75 to P1.25 per liter.
The projected adjustments are based on the Mean of Platts Singapore trading and foreign exchange averages over the past four days.
The expected increase was attributed to tighter global fuel supplies and reduced refinery output caused by production inefficiencies and feedstock shortages in the Middle East.