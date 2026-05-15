Enchanted Kingdom honors moms with month-long celebration

The festivities officially kicked off on 10 May at Eldar’s Theater with complimentary pampering services for mothers, including basic haircuts, facial cleansing, and massage therapy. Guests also received special goodies and essentials.

Families were also treated to performances from EK’s P-Pop girl group during the “SMS Summer Blast” musical show. A “Letters to Mom” dedication wall was likewise set up, allowing guests to leave messages of appreciation for their mothers.

The park’s maternal-themed characters, including Faerie Queen and Aruga, alongside Eldar the Wizard, also made special appearances to interact with visitors.

Enchanted Kingdom said more activities and seasonal offerings will continue throughout the month, including pop-up booths, serenades from EK’s all-male vocal group Kingsmen, and a special Mother’s Day tribute performance by La Salle Green Hills Kundirana on 17 May.

The “SMS Summer Blast” show will continue every Friday to Sunday at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Eldar’s Theater.

Guests may also enjoy the Filipino-themed “Forever Enchanted Mother’s Day Food Bundle” at Amazon Grill and LaunchTime restaurants, along with a 10-percent discount on selected EK merchandise.