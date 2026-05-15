Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin expecting first child

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are expecting their first child, the couple announced in a joint social media post on 15 May.

The couple recently appeared together at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 in France, where Palvin showcased her baby bump in a light blue satin gown while Sprouse accompanied her on the red carpet wearing a tuxedo.

In their social media post, the couple shared photos together along with an ultrasound image of their baby on the second slide, where they also imitated the baby’s “rock n’ roll” hand gesture.